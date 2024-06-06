Zerto's Rhonda Phelan and Pamela Sharma Named in CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel

The CRN Women of the Channel list recognizes key women from various sectors of the technology industry.

BOSTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Rhonda Phelan, senior partner marketing manager, and Pamela Sharma, senior manager, partner marketing, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024. On a yearly basis, CRN acknowledges women from various sectors in tech, including vendors, distributors, and solution providers, amplifying their significant contributions and impact on the industry.

CRN's Women of the Channel list honors women who display outstanding channel leadership, innovative strategic vision, and steadfast advocacy that contribute to organizational expansion and innovation within the IT channel. This yearly list acts as a reference presenting premier leaders committed to the ongoing progress of the channel.

Rhonda Phelan, senior partner marketing manager, has worked at Zerto for the last eight years and has more than 20 years of experience in event management, operations, and online advertising. In her role, Phelan manages marketing activities, partner relationships, MDF, and enablement for Zerto's partner ecosystem. Through her work in developing Zerto's online strategy, her efforts helped drive website traffic and convert visitors to SRL for the sales team. Additionally, Phelan was instrumental in the development of Zerto's Partner Program, contributing to a significant year-over-year increase of partner ROI. In recognition of her contributions, she was honored with Zerto's MVP Marketing award in 2023.

This marks the fifth consecutive year Pamela Sharma has been named in CRN's Women of the Channel. During her previous six years at Zerto, Sharma has led the development of worldwide partner programs and created qualified sales opportunities through the Zerto Alliance Partner (ZAP) Program. Under Sharma's leadership in managing marketing initiatives for partners, Zerto has experienced a rise in partner involvement and an expansion of the budget dedicated to partners. Following Zerto's acquisition by HPE, Sharma led efforts to enable and engage the HPE partner ecosystem on Zerto offerings resulting in new partner recruitment and education.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. content and executive editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

"To receive this recognition for the fifth year in a row is an incredible honor," said Sharma, "Year after year, I continue to be impressed by my team at Zerto and our ability to make great strides towards our goals while fostering a sense of community and positivity within our organization."

"I am thrilled to have been included alongside such influential and incredible women in this list," said Phelan, "This recognition is a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of our exceptional team at Zerto where we have consistently prioritized high-impact initiatives and motivated each other to strive for excellence."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage available now at crn.com/wotc.

About Zerto

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, empowers customers to run an always-on business by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of on-premises and cloud applications. Zerto's cloud data management and protection solution eliminates the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption across private, public, and hybrid deployments. The simple, software-only solution uses continuous data protection at scale to solve for ransomware resilience, disaster recovery and multi-cloud mobility. Zerto is trusted by over 9,500 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 350 managed service providers.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Zerto Contact

Derrick Shannon

Touchdown PR

[email protected]

512.599.4015

Media Contact

Derrick Shannon, Touchdown PR, 512.599.4015, [email protected], www.zerto.com

SOURCE Zerto