Zest Dental Solutions and The Pathway join forces to elevate continuing education in restorative dentistry.

"We partnered with Zest because of the industry-changing introduction of LOCATOR FIXED®. This revolutionary technology changed the game as it utilizes the same abutment for removable or fixed procedures. This creates achievable, predictable results every time."

Dr. Justin Moody , Founder, The Pathway

Tom Stratton, CEO Zest Dental, also commented, "Fusing the surgical training available through The Pathway with the overdenture training available through ZestMastership, dental professionals can expect to benefit from the synergies created by this collaboration, gaining access to a comprehensive array of educational programs designed to elevate their clinical skills, expand their knowledge-base, and drive practice success. Together, Zest Dental Solutions and The Pathway are poised to shape the future of dental education and inspire excellence in patient care."

About ZEST Dental Solutions

ZEST Dental Solutions is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing and distribution of diversified dental solutions for a continuum of patient care from the preservation of natural teeth to the treatment of total edentulism. The company's product offering consists of a range of solutions including the LOCATOR® Family of Attachment Systems, LOCATOR Implant Systems, Consumables and Dental Equipment, with global distribution through Implant Companies, dealer/distributor networks, as well as a domestic retail sales operation. ZEST Dental Solutions is headquartered in Carlsbad, California with operations in Anaheim and Escondido, California. ZEST Dental Solutions is a portfolio company of BC Partners, a leading private equity firm. For more information, please visit www.zestdent.com

