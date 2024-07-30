Zetetic Earns FIPS 140-2 Validation for SQLCipher™ Enterprise FIPS

Zetetic, LLC, developer of SQLCipher™, a leading full database encryption library, is pleased to announce the latest release of SQLCipher™ Enterprise FIPS, now featuring a new FIPS 140-2 validated encryption module on iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS. Post this

Innovative Security

SQLCipher™ Enterprise FIPS is the first widely adopted database encryption tool to offer a SQLite-compatible API with a FIPS validated cryptographic module. "SQLCipher™ has a decade-long history of supporting FIPS 141-2 validation and FedRAMP requirements for numerous U.S. federal and state agencies, the Department of Defense, and customers in regulated utilities, finance, and healthcare industries," said Stephen Lombardo at Zetetic. "These new certificates and the corresponding cryptographic module in SQLCipher™ Enterprise FIPS underscore our commitment to meeting the highest security standards for our customers."

Partnership with SafeLogic

To achieve FIPS compliance across diverse operating environments, Zetetic partnered with SafeLogic to integrate their FIPS compliant cryptographic libraries into SQLCipher™ Enterprise FIPS packages. "We are delighted to help Zetetic achieve this milestone by accelerating their FIPS 140-2 validation," said Evgeny Gervis, SafeLogic CEO.

Enhanced Features

Beyond FIPS 140-2 compliance and full-database AES-256 encryption, SQLCipher™ Enterprise FIPS offers value-level encryption, encrypted virtual tables, performance counters, and optimization statistics. This ensures unparalleled security and performance, keeping application data secure and accessible only to authorized users.

About Zetetic and SQLCipher™

Zetetic addresses data protection challenges with SQLCipher™, a full database encryption library that provides transparent AES 256 encryption with high performance and seamless integration into existing applications. SQLCipher™ is a de facto standard for local data security in the mobile space, securing thousands of applications on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide. It is used by many of the largest companies and government agencies globally.

Zetetic is privately held and headquartered in Branchburg, NJ. For more information, visit [https://www.zetetic.net/sqlcipher](https://www.zetetic.net/sqlcipher).

About SafeLogic

Founded in 2012, SafeLogic is a premier provider of cryptographic solutions that enable enduring privacy and trust in the ever-changing digital world. SafeLogic's CryptoComply FIPS 140 validated cryptographic software modules support a broad range of platforms, programming languages, and operating environments. With its FIPS Validation-as-a-Service offering, SafeLogic expedites the delivery of FIPS 140 certificates for its CryptoComply customers. It then keeps those certificates active over time via a unique white-glove managed service that provides both software support and certification maintenance. CryptoComply is also the basis for SafeLogic's post-quantum cryptography (PQC) capabilities, which include PQC algorithms, discovery, cryptoagility, and hybrid deployments. For more information, go to www.safelogic.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Lombardo, Zetetic, LLC, 1 908-229-7312, [email protected], https://www.zetetic.net/

SOURCE Zetetic, LLC