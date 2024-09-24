Zetetic Introduces Codebook 5 and Codebook Cloud: A Powerful, Encrypted Password Management Solution

Codebook is one of the most trusted and continuously used password managers available... with Codebook 5 and the launch of Codebook Cloud, Zetetic continues to build on an established legacy of secure encryption and user-friendly interfaces. Post this

Codebook Cloud: Secure Syncing with User-Controlled Keys

Codebook Cloud offers a reliable way to synchronize sensitive data between devices, with a focus on privacy and security. All information stored in Codebook Cloud is encrypted using a private Sync Key that is generated and controlled solely by the user on their devices. This ensures only the user can access their data, and that it can't be accessed anywhere outside of a trusted device.

Key features of Codebook Cloud include:

End-to-end encryption: Data is encrypted before leaving a device.

Automatic syncing: Once enabled, data is synced across all devices automatically without manual intervention.

User-controlled security: Your Sync Key is never shared, ensuring no one else, including Zetetic, can access information.

Codebook 5: A Trusted Password Manager

Codebook's core features work seamlessly with Codebook Cloud to provide ease of use and enhanced security:

Master Password Security: Users set a strong master password to protect their stored data, ensuring only authorized access.

SQLCipher Encryption: Codebook uses SQLCipher, a trusted encryption library that provides AES-256 encryption, protecting data both at rest and when synced via Codebook Cloud.

Autofill and Secret Agent Features: Codebook offers autofill capabilities on iOS, Android, and macOS, making it easy to fill in login credentials. On desktop platforms, the Secret Agent feature lets you quickly enter passwords and sensitive information into apps and websites.

Flexible Data Storage: Codebook allows users to securely store more than just passwords, including notes, payment cards, two-factor authentication codes, and image/PDF attachments.

Cross-Platform Support: Codebook is available on iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS, ensuring encrypted data is accessible and synced across phones, tablets, and workstations.

Privacy and Security at the Core

Codebook ensures that all data remains encrypted and accessible only to the user. Data on devices is protected by the master password, while data synced to Codebook Cloud is encrypted using a separate Sync Key. Syncing with Codebook Cloud is optional, and users must enable it manually so data is never uploaded without consent.

Get Started with Codebook 5 and Codebook Cloud

Codebook 5 is a free upgrade for all users, and Codebook Cloud offers a one-month free trial. Both are available for immediate use. Users can download Codebook 5 and subscribe to Codebook Cloud directly from the app.

For more information, including details on security measures and setup, visit the Codebook Website or the Codebook Cloud FAQ.

About Zetetic

Zetetic specializes in security software with a focus on encryption and user privacy. Since 1998, our password manager has provided a reliable way for individuals and organizations to protect their sensitive data. Underpinning Codebook, Zetetic addresses data protection with SQLCipher, a high-performance full database encryption library that provides transparent AES-256 encryption. In addition to it's use in Codebook, SQLCipher is a de facto standard for local data security in the mobile space, securing thousands of applications on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide. It is used by many of the largest companies and government agencies globally.

Zetetic is privately held and headquartered in Branchburg, NJ. For more information, visit https://www.zetetic.net.

