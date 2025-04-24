Zetron Announces Third Annual Golden Headset Award Winners for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

The Golden Headset Awards honor public safety communicators nominated by peers for going above and beyond, exhibiting exceptional skills, dedication, and compassion on the job
REDMOND, Wash., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zetron, a global leader in integrated mission critical communications technology, announced today the final results of its 2025 Golden Headset Awards. Zetron first established the awards program in 2023, with the objective of honoring public safety telecommunicators who have gone above and beyond in their duties, exhibiting exceptional skills, dedication, and compassion for the job. Nominations are submitted by public safety peers across multiple award categories and winners are selected by committee.
"We created the Golden Headset Awards to recognize the incredibly important work being done by the public safety professionals Zetron is honored to serve every day," said Scott French, President and Executive General Manager at Zetron. "We're proud to provide an opportunity for them to call out exceptional individuals and teams in public safety and of how the program has taken off in popularity and scope in three years. As the number of peer nominations and the incredible detail provided in their submissions has consistently grown, selecting winners has become increasingly difficult, which is a great problem to have."
More than 100 nominations were received across six award categories during the 2025 Golden Headset Awards submission period. All nominations are reviewed and winners, winning nominations, and honorable mention nominees are published on the Zetron Golden Headset Awards page at https://www.zetron.com/npstw-2025/.
This year's Golden Headset Award winners are:
- Outstanding Team Leader: Jami Drake, Deputy Director, Wayne County E911, West Virginia
- Outstanding Emergency Communications Team (co-winners): Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin and Crawford County 911, Missouri
- Outstanding Mentor or Trainer: Natalie Russell, 911 Dispatcher and Communications Training Officer, Gallatin County 911, Montana
- Outstanding Telecommunicator (co-winners): Isabella Kimball, Dispatcher, University of California Irvine Police Department, California and Amy Cole, Dispatcher, Franklin Police Department, Ohio
- Custom Category - Most Inspirational (co-winners): Milicent Kim and Shannon Polito, Dispatchers, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, California
- Custom Category - Outstanding Rookie: Fiona Harrison, Public Safety Telecommunicator, Mobile County Communications, Alabama
About Zetron, Inc.
Zetron is a leading provider of communications technology and services that help save lives and enable critical operations. Zetron solutions are highly interoperable, configurable, and scalable, offering unrivaled choice, flexibility, and value. Our customers are located on all seven continents and across a variety of industries, including public safety, federal government, transportation, utilities, natural resources and more. With an exceptional reputation for high quality and reliability earned over decades of experience serving both public and private sectors, Zetron delivers solutions that are purpose-built to be always ready, always on — anywhere that uninterrupted mission critical communications are non-negotiable. For more information visit: http://www.zetron.com, join us on LinkedIn, or follow us on X @ZetronInc.
