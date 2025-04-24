Zetron Announces Third Annual Golden Headset Award Winners for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

"We created the Golden Headset Awards to recognize the incredibly important work being done by the public safety professionals Zetron is honored to serve every day," said Scott French, President and Executive General Manager at Zetron. Post this

More than 100 nominations were received across six award categories during the 2025 Golden Headset Awards submission period. All nominations are reviewed and winners, winning nominations, and honorable mention nominees are published on the Zetron Golden Headset Awards page at https://www.zetron.com/npstw-2025/.

This year's Golden Headset Award winners are:

Outstanding Team Leader: Jami Drake , Deputy Director, Wayne County E911, West Virginia

, Deputy Director, E911, Outstanding Emergency Communications Team (co-winners): Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin and Crawford County 911, Missouri

Sheriff's Office, and 911, Outstanding Mentor or Trainer: Natalie Russell , 911 Dispatcher and Communications Training Officer, Gallatin County 911, Montana

, 911 Dispatcher and Communications Training Officer, 911, Outstanding Telecommunicator (co-winners): Isabella Kimball , Dispatcher, University of California Irvine Police Department, California and Amy Cole , Dispatcher, Franklin Police Department, Ohio

, Dispatcher, Police Department, and , Dispatcher, Franklin Police Department, Custom Category - Most Inspirational (co-winners): Milicent Kim and Shannon Polito , Dispatchers, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, California

and , Dispatchers, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, Custom Category - Outstanding Rookie: Fiona Harrison , Public Safety Telecommunicator, Mobile County Communications, Alabama

About Zetron, Inc.

Zetron is a leading provider of communications technology and services that help save lives and enable critical operations. Zetron solutions are highly interoperable, configurable, and scalable, offering unrivaled choice, flexibility, and value. Our customers are located on all seven continents and across a variety of industries, including public safety, federal government, transportation, utilities, natural resources and more. With an exceptional reputation for high quality and reliability earned over decades of experience serving both public and private sectors, Zetron delivers solutions that are purpose-built to be always ready, always on — anywhere that uninterrupted mission critical communications are non-negotiable. For more information visit: http://www.zetron.com, join us on LinkedIn, or follow us on X @ZetronInc.

