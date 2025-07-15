Zeus Selects ketteQ and Verito to Power Rapid Supply Chain Modernization

"Zeus set out to build a modern, scalable planning foundation—and together with Verito's deep domain expertise and our flexible, AI-driven platform, we helped them make that vision a reality," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ Post this

"We needed a next generation supply chain planning solution that is purpose-built for today's supply chain challenges. ketteQ stood out for its technology innovation, Salesforce-enabled architecture, and ability to deliver rapid value across our planning processes," said Tony Balliro, Vice President, Global Supply Chain at Zeus. "Combined with the strategic support from Verito, the ketteQ platform gave us confidence that we could modernize our operations without disrupting our business – while setting the stage to exceed customer expectations in lead times, order accuracy, and delivery performance."

The implementation is part of a broader transformation initiative at Zeus aimed at improving operational performance and building a more resilient, scalable supply chain infrastructure. With ketteQ's PolymatiQ, agentic AI engine and Verito's expertise in enterprise planning, Zeus is positioned to reduce complexity, streamline workflows and drive continuous improvement across its global operations.

This achievement reflects the strength of collaboration and shared vision," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. "Zeus set out to build a modern, scalable planning foundation—and together with Verito's deep domain expertise and our flexible, AI-driven platform, we helped them make that vision a reality. More and more, we're seeing supply chain leaders like Zeus prioritize adaptability and speed in their digital transformation journeys.

"Our goal is to make it easier for our customers to do business with us," added Balliro. "By investing in modern planning capabilities, we're improving our ability to anticipate customer needs, respond faster to changes in demand, and deliver with greater consistency."

The selection of ketteQ enables Zeus to unify planning processes, reduce reliance on spreadsheets and empower teams with intelligent decision-making tools that continuously evolve with business needs.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is a leading provider of AI and machine learning-enabled Adaptive Supply Chain Planning solutions, helping businesses around the world plan for every possibility. Powered by PolymatiQ™, the world's only agentic AI supply chain solver, ketteQ enables continuous scenario testing, autonomous decision support, and intelligent automation—transforming planning from reactive to proactive.

Built on Salesforce, ketteQ offers unmatched integration, rapid deployment, and real-world ROI across industries. Headquartered in Atlanta, we're trusted by global leaders to drive resilient, intelligent, and adaptive supply chains. Learn more at ketteQ.com and follow us on LinkedIn @ketteQ.

About Zeus

Zeus Company LLC is a global leader in polymer extrusion and catheter innovation, serving vital industries including medical, aerospace, energy, and automotive. With decades of engineering excellence and a commitment to innovation, Zeus delivers precision-engineered solutions to the world's most demanding markets. Learn more: https://www.zeusinc.com/

About Verito

Verito is a trusted consulting and implementation partner specializing in supply chain transformation and enterprise planning. With deep expertise in integration, operational strategy, and system deployment, Verito empowers organizations to turn complexity into a competitive advantage. Learn more: https://www.veritogroup.com/contact

Media Contact

