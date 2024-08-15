Zicana Boutique Revolutionizes the Stone Shopping Experience with First-of-Its-Kind E-Commerce Portal

"With our innovative e-commerce portal, we are eliminating the blindfolded shopping experience that has plagued the stone industry for years, allowing consumers and trade professionals to shop with confidence and ease." said Nicola Maganuco, Founder of Zicana Boutique. Post this

Key Features of ZicanaBoutique.com: Slabs – Zicana Boutique

Over 1,600 Slab Offerings: Zicana Boutique boasts an extensive collection of 6mm, 12mm, and 20mm large-format porcelain slabs, all in stock and ready to ship.

Transparent Pricing: Say goodbye to hidden costs. ZicanaBoutique.com provides upfront pricing, allowing consumers to make informed decisions with confidence.

Convenience in Shopping: Our user-friendly platform allows customers to effortlessly compare colors, prices, sizes, and finishes to find their perfect match.

Side-by-Side Comparisons: For the first time, customers can compare slabs by sizes, finishes, and prices from different vendors, all in one place.

Attractively Priced: Enjoy competitive pricing on high-quality slabs, with prices starting as low as $750 .

. Largest Ready-to-Ship Gallery: Zicana Boutique features the largest in-stock, ready-to-ship porcelain slab gallery in the tri-state area, showcasing Italy's finest and most renowned brands.

Customization and Collaboration Stone Decór – Zicana Boutique

Vast Collection of Stone Decor Items: In addition to slabs, Zicana Boutique offers an extensive range of customizable stone decor items to suit any design aesthetic. Handcrafted and made-to-order based on client specifications, these items can include unique metal accents, inlays, various finishes, and a multitude of the most opulent stone selections anywhere.

Advanced AR Viewing: Customers can view items to scale in their own rooms using Augmented Reality (AR), making it easier than ever to envision how a piece will fit into their space.

Trade-Focused Solutions: We cater to trade professionals with tailored services, ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to succeed.

Collaborative Program: Our innovative collaboration program provides designers with a platform to develop their ideas and benefit from our expertise in research and development. This unique initiative allows designers to bring their visions to life and to market, ensuring their creations reach a broad audience.

A Legacy of Excellence Made To Measure – Zicana Boutique

With over 21 years of experience as Zicana, Zicana Boutique continues to uphold its legacy of excellence and innovation in the stone industry. Our nationwide distribution network ensures that our premium products are accessible to customers across the country.

Founders Quote:

"Our mission at Zicana Boutique is to transform the stone shopping experience by offering unparalleled convenience, transparency, and quality," said Nicola Maganuco, Co-founder of Zicana Boutique. "With our innovative e-commerce portal, we are eliminating the blindfolded shopping experience that has plagued the stone industry for years, allowing consumers and trade professionals to shop with confidence and ease."

"In addition to our pricing transparency and extensive selection, Zicana Boutique offers personalized customization options for every piece, allowing consumers and trade professionals to tailor their stone creations to their unique specifications. Furthermore, our platform provides a user-friendly interface, robust search functionality, and expert guidance every step of the way, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience for all." added Francesco Marasco, co-founder of Zicana Boutique.

Join Us for the Grand Launch

Zicana Boutique invites you to experience the future of stone shopping at our grand launch on August 15. Visit ZicanaBoutique.com to explore our vast collection of exquisite stone slabs, customizable decor items, and exclusive offerings that redefine sophistication.

About Zicana Boutique

Zicana Boutique is a leading provider of premium stone slabs and home decor, dedicated to delivering an exceptional shopping experience through innovation, quality, and transparency. With over two decades of industry experience and a vast selection of products, Zicana Boutique is the ultimate destination for luxury stone shopping.

For more information, please contact:

Nicola Maganuco

President

[email protected]

516-333-(ROCK)

516-333-7625

58 Sylvester St

Westbury, NY 11590

