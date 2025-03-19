Zicana Boutique Unveils the Maison Feder Collection - A New Era of Customizable French Marble Masterpieces

Zicana Boutique, the nation's largest stone portal, is proud to introduce the Maison Feder Collection, a breathtaking line of sculptural marble creations inspired by French modernism and timeless architectural beauty. Designed for those who seek bespoke luxury, this exclusive collection is now available for custom order nationwide—with personalized configurations, material selections, and augmented reality (AR) visualization directly online.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CRAFTED BY VISION, DESIGNED BY YOU

The Maison Feder Collection redefines what it means to own a luxury statement piece. Each design—whether a striking fireplace, sculptural vanity, or architectural dining table—is handcrafted from the world's finest marbles, including Grand Antique, Arabescato, and Carrara, with several additional color options available.

Made to Order & Fully Customizable – Choose from a curated selection of premium stones and tailor each piece to fit your vision.

Augmented Reality Experience – View your selection to scale in your space with cutting-edge AR technology, ensuring a perfect fit before ordering.

Seamless Online Ordering & Flexible Payment Plans – Enjoy a streamlined luxury shopping experience with the ability to customize, visualize, and purchase in installments, making high-end design more accessible than ever.

A VISIONARY COLLABORATION IN STONE & DESIGN

"Maison Feder is where Parisian elegance, architectural mastery, and the finest marbles come together in sculptural harmony. "This collection is a celebration of contrasts—where the raw beauty of nature meets the precision of human craftsmanship, and where tradition is reborn through modern vision," says Virginie Feder. "Each piece carries a soul, an identity, a story waiting to unfold in the homes of those who appreciate true artistry."

"At Zicana Boutique, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in luxury stone design," says Nicola Maganuco, Founder of Zicana Boutique. "With the Maison Feder Collection, we're not just offering extraordinary pieces—we're giving clients the power to personalize, visualize, and create truly bespoke works of art, all through a seamless online experience. This collection is a testament to the future of luxury stone décor."

DISCOVER THE VISION BEHIND THE COLLECTION

Rooted in the artistic direction of Virginie, the Feder Atelier Collection blends classic French architectural influences with contemporary sculptural forms, bringing an unparalleled Parisian aesthetic to modern interiors.

EXPERIENCE ATELIER FEDER TODAY

For those who seek more than furniture—who seek art in form, purpose in detail, and soul in material—the Maison Feder Collection awaits.

🔗 Explore & Customize Your Piece: Maison Feder Collection

