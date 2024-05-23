Ziegler Advises Bethesda Senior Living on The Sale Of A Colorado Assisted Living Community

Eric Johnson, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Practice commented, "We're happy to have been able to find a well-respected operator to come in and seamlessly take over the community,..." Post this

Cornerstone Management (Cornerstone) purchased the community in conjunction with a private real estate fund and took over operations on May 1, 2024. Cornerstone has over 60 years of combined leadership experience and manages senior living communities and multi-family properties in four states. Their operations within the senior living sector cater to markets pivotal to the United States' senior boom. These markets demonstrate adaptability to an expanding aging population through innovation and data-driven decision-making, underpinned by strong return on investment and management expertise.

Eric Johnson, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Practice commented, "We're happy to have been able to find a well-respected operator to come in and seamlessly take over the community, while helping Bethesda move on from one of their non-core assets to be able to focus on the growth of their mission driven business."

Ziegler Senior Housing & Care Finance is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

