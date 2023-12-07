Ziegler Advises Brightstar Senior Living & Marquee Capital On The Sale Of Fort Wayne Development

Nick Glaisner, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice commented, "It was an honor and pleasure working with Marquee on another successful divestiture. Lutheran Life Villages is the ideal successor for Brightstar residents and staff." Post this

Marquee Capital is the real estate company affiliated with Marcus Investments, LLC, the Marcus' Family Office.

Lutheran Life Villages (LLV) purchased the property and took over operations on December 1, 2023. LLV is a local, faith-based nonprofit organization that has served Northeast Indiana for more than 90 years. The organization operates five senior communities across Fort Wayne and Kendallville, and is excited to expand their Assisted Living and Memory Care services. Alex Kiefer, President and CEO of Lutheran Life Villages, said, "The addition of this new location in North Fort Wayne increases our ability to provide residents with the specialized care they need, when they need it. We are excited to welcome BrightStar Senior Living staff members, residents and their families into the Lutheran Life Villages family of communities."

Nick Glaisner, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice commented, "It was an honor and pleasure working with Marquee on another successful divestiture. Lutheran Life Villages is the ideal successor for Brightstar residents and staff." Ziegler conducted a focused marketing process for the Community and negotiated pricing that represented a 6% capitalization rate based on historical cash flow (as marketed).

