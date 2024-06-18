Ziegler Advises HBCS on its Sale to Med-Metrix - June 2024

Mark Turco, Managing Director, Ziegler Healthcare Investment Banking stated, "HBCS management has built an exceptional company, and this exciting partnership with Med-Metrix creates a world-class RCM platform. Post this

Mark Turco, Managing Director, Ziegler Healthcare Investment Banking stated, "HBCS management has built an exceptional company, and this exciting partnership with Med-Metrix creates a world-class RCM platform. We were honored to represent HBCS on this transaction."

"Our top priority has always been to respond to the needs of our clients. As a combined force with Med-Metrix, we will be better positioned to execute that mandate," added Brian Wasilewski, President and CEO of HBCS. "Looking back at the growth of HBCS over the last few decades, I am very proud of the results our team has realized for our customers, and we look forward to building upon our success in partnership with Med-Metrix and their market leading proprietary software and end-to-end RCM service capabilities. We thank Ziegler for providing valuable strategic and financial guidance throughout the process."

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living. Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering differentiated sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

