Ziegler Advises Integrated Medical Services On Partnership with Privia Health Group

IMS is partnering with Privia Health to execute on a shared vision to build a scaled private practice provider network in Arizona. With this transaction, IMS will serve as the anchor practice for Privia Medical Group—Arizona and will continue to be physician-owned and operate with significant clinical autonomy.

Privia Health is one of the largest physician enablement companies in the United States with a presence in 15 states and the District of Columbia and is now providing a compelling new alternative for independent providers across the state of Arizona to care for all patients regardless of the reimbursement model.

"Ziegler was a trusted partner and advisor during the entire process. Their experience and market knowledge were invaluable and allowed us to have an in-depth understanding of the transaction process, and most importantly, to achieve our desired results. The Ziegler team's guidance and thoughtful approach delivered a highly successful outcome and best positioned our group for continued growth. We were able to identify an exceptional partner in Privia, an organization that shares our group's values and mission to transform healthcare delivery," stated Riyaz Sumar, MD, President of IMS.

"IMS has established itself as a high-performing physician group that is differentiated by its collaborative delivery of multi-specialty care. This partnership with Privia Health will expand access to best-in-class resources and expertise to further enhance IMS' success in advanced care models, as well as continue to demonstrate the benefits of physician leadership and clinical autonomy to drive independent practice growth," added Drew Braucht, Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking practice.

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering differentiated sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

