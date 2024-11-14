Ziegler Advises Kiawah Life Plan Village, Inc. on Affiliation with Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Communities

Todd Lillibridge, KLPV's Board Chair, stated, "Throughout the process Ziegler was instrumental in guiding our Board's efforts in establishing evaluation criteria and managing the process from developing the offering memorandum to facilitating the closing." Post this

Todd Lillibridge, KLPV's Board Chair, stated, "In today's senior housing environment, operational and brand leverage is key to any project's success, especially for a single-site community. As Board Chair of a planned high-end luxury senior community on Kiawah Island in South Carolina, it was apparent that we needed to explore a partnership with a reputable organization to gain such market leverage and ensure the community's success.

Lillibridge continued, "To execute on such an initiative, our Board retained the services of the industry leader in senior housing finance, Ziegler, who ultimately led us through the process of gaining market visibility to the best organizations that fit our established criteria, which were developed in tandem with Ziegler's in-depth market knowledge and expertise. After exploring over 20 qualified organizations, we ultimately landed on Bishop Gadsden right in our backyard.

Throughout the process Ziegler was instrumental in guiding our Board's efforts in establishing evaluation criteria and managing the process from developing the offering memorandum to facilitating the closing. In my opinion, it was a classic case of planning the work and working the plan with the appropriate industry leaders in Ziegler to optimize the outcome."

Bishop Gadsden currently owns and operates a continuing care retirement community located on James Island in Charleston, South Carolina, approximately 20 miles from Seafields. Founded in 1850 as a special ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina, Bishop Gadsden has continuously expanded its mission to serve seniors for 174 years and remains affiliated with the Episcopal diocese to this day. In 1987, Bishop Gadsden moved to its current location on James Island on land donated by St. James Episcopal Church. Today, the Community includes a campus of 125-acres consisting of 268 independent living units, 79 assisted living units, 32 memory care units, 32 post-acute skilled nursing beds, and 68 long-term care beds, together with a variety of related common areas, wellness and culinary offerings, along with thriving Early Advantage and Home Care options.

Sarah Tipton, President/CEO of Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community added, "Bishop Gadsden has identified various strategic expansion scenarios that align with our mission. Over the past several years, we have deepened a collaborative relationship with the Seafields Board and have been inspired by their dedication of bringing unparalleled senior living to the Sea Islands, an area that has long been part of our community's success. Bishop Gadsden looks forward to successfully opening and operating Seafields by Bishop Gadsden."

The Ziegler investment banking team members involved in executing this transaction were Stephen Johnson, Marie Carlson, and Ryan Anders.

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning, as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and

branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Media Contact

Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3125961617, [email protected], www.ziegler.com

SOURCE Ziegler; Ziegler