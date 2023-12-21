Ziegler Advises Ludi On Growth Recapitalization With Great Point Partners

Chris Rogers, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance practice, commented, "Ludi's purpose-built software platform has transformed the way its health system customers pay physicians." Post this

The growth recapitalization of Ludi will enable the company to expand its market-leading suite of products and enhance the value proposition it offers to health care organizations.

Chris Rogers, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice, commented, "Ludi's purpose-built software platform has transformed the way its health system customers pay physicians. With physician compensation becoming increasingly complex, Ludi fills a critical gap in the industry by improving operational efficiency, reducing compliance risk and providing executives with visibility into their total physician enterprise. We were thrilled to serve Ludi and its shareholders in their successful outcome and future partnership with GPP."

Gail Peace, the Founder and CEO of Ludi added, "In evaluating advisors, we placed particular importance on working with a team that understood our sector and end-markets, had relationships with the most relevant parties, and a partner that would dedicate senior level attention throughout the entire process to ensure a successful outcome. We could not be happier with our partnership with Ziegler and the expert perspective they provided throughout the process. We are excited for our next chapter of growth."

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the health care industry. In our core practice areas of health care services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization / restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.

