Ziegler Advises MD Revolution on its Sale to CoachCare | 2025

"Ziegler's thoughtful approach to positioning, analytics, and process management led to a great outcome for MD Revolution. CoachCare is the ideal home for the Company..." added MD Revolution CEO, Kyle Williams. Post this

Since the start of 2023, CoachCare has executed against a deliberate, and highly successful roll-up strategy in the remote care space. The acquisition of MD Revolution represents its ninth, and largest, transaction to date, in which MD Revolution's feature set will expand CoachCare's program offering suite, enhance its existing technology stack, and broaden its customer network to drive additional outcomes for patients.

The combined company supports the delivery of remote care programs across the full spectrum of reimbursement and risk models — including Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Principal Care Management (PCM), Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), remote INR test monitoring, and Transitional Care Management (TCM). Its broad and growing customer base includes Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), large multi-specialty groups, enterprise health systems, and independent practices — including many serving rural and underserved populations.

"This is a pivotal moment in the nascent remote care management space as the sector is in desperate need of scaled platforms with the flexibility to react to the ever-changing reimbursement landscape. The combination of these two established brands sets the bar on so many levels," stated Grant Chamberlain, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice.

Chamberlain continued, "From sophisticated software to blue-chip customers, to proven patient outcomes, CoachCare and MD Revolution fit the mold of the preeminent remote care management company that healthcare organizations are looking for. It was an honor to be able to represent MD Revolution, and we really enjoyed partnering with the CoachCare team during this process. We're excited to see what's in store as CoachCare pulls on the unique strengths of each business going forward."

"Ziegler's thoughtful approach to positioning, analytics, and process management led to a great outcome for MD Revolution. CoachCare is the ideal home for the Company, and we believe the combined entity will continue to drive enriched outcomes for patients and clients," added MD Revolution CEO, Kyle Williams.

"This acquisition makes so much sense for both businesses, as well as our providers and patients. Ziegler really has a finger on the pulse of the remote care industry, so they identified this fit early on and helped us hone in on the complementary strengths of each company as we worked toward a deal," commented CoachCare President, Wes Haydon.

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking team was led by Grant Chamberlain and Patrick Hayes with support from Joe Gannon, and Mitch Hendrickson. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to MD Revolution, and Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan served as legal counsel to CoachCare.

Ziegler Healthcare Investment Banking is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering differentiated sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

About MD Revolution:

MD Revolution is a technology-driven company leading the transformation in remote care management. The Company offers unrivaled software as a service or as an end-to-end program including a clinical care team to manage remote care as an extension of the practice. For large practices, health systems, and healthcare organizations ready to scale, our dynamic remote care management platform seamlessly integrates with a robust ecosystem of EHRs, data partners, and devices to power comprehensive remote care like no other. Since founding in 2011, MD Revolution has created a powerful engine to drive patient outcomes for large clinics, health systems, FQHC / RHCs, ACOs, and care delivery organizations. For more information, visit https://mdrevolution.com/.

About CoachCare:

Founded in 2014, CoachCare powers remote care for provider organizations, enabling successful programs in RPM, CCM, PCM RTM, BHI, INR, APCM and more. CoachCare's digital platform includes proprietary software and devices, remote care management services, and robust analytics—helping clients achieve clinical outcomes and financial ROI at scale. Backed by over $100 million in funding and nine strategic acquisitions, CoachCare is one of the most established and fastest-growing companies in remote care. For more information, visit https://www.coachcare.com/.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Media Contact

Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3125961617, [email protected], www.ziegler.com

SOURCE Ziegler