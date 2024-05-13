Ziegler Advises Medical Advantage on its Sale to Aledade

Mark Turco, Managing Director, Ziegler Healthcare Investment Banking stated, "Medical Advantage leverages deep technical insight and domain expertise to help providers thrive in value-based care." Post this

Medical Advantage is a Michigan based provider of practice performance improvement and value-based care enablement solutions. The company provides independent physician practices with technology, tools, best practices, and in-practice support to optimize value-based care performance. This includes quality performance, risk adjustment, cost management services, information technology and analytics. Medical Advantage consultants also work directly with clinicians in the community to facilitate collaboration with home health, skilled nursing facilities, dialysis centers and local hospitals.

Mark Turco, Managing Director, Ziegler Healthcare Investment Banking stated, "Medical Advantage leverages deep technical insight and domain expertise to help providers thrive in value-based care. The joint capabilities of Medical Advantage and Aledade are compelling, and this partnership will deliver tremendous results for practices in Michigan and beyond. We are thrilled to have represented Medical Advantage on this transaction."

As a result of the acquisition, Medical Advantage President Paul MacLellan will now become the new president of Aledade's Michigan market. "For over 25 years, Medical Advantage has helped independent practices maximize clinical and financial outcomes through a broad set of practice improvement services and hands-on support," MacLellan said. "We are thrilled to join Aledade to bring our shared vision for improving healthcare while supporting the sustainability and performance of independent physician practices in our network. We thank Ziegler for providing valuable strategic and financial guidance throughout the process."

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry in our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living. Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering differentiated sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

