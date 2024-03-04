Ziegler Advises on Acquisition of EmVenio Research by PCM Trials

Patrick Walsh, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking added, "We are excited about the win-win created by the combination of these two organizations. Post this

Based in Denver, Colorado, PCM Trials is also a provider of mobile research and decentralized clinical trials services intended to enhance patient centricity, accelerate trial completion, and mitigate risk. Since 2008, PCM Trials has specialized in offering a wide range of clinical trial services, giving individuals the flexibility to engage in research studies in ways that work best for them and expanding opportunities for participation.

"PCM and EmVenio are a great match," stated Thad Wolfram, President of EmVenio. "We complement each other's service offerings perfectly and are positioned for rapid growth. We cannot thank Ziegler enough for helping us find the right partner to continue to develop our offerings."

Patrick Walsh, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking added, "We are excited about the win-win created by the combination of these two organizations. They are a natural fit. Diversity in clinical trials is essential for the safety and efficacy of modern therapeutics and we are honored by this opportunity to advance representation in medicine."

"We welcome the opportunity to join the PCM family," added Keith Henthorne, CEO of EmVenio. "Our teams will continue to accelerate clinical trials while reducing obstacles for clinical trial participation and enhancing diversity. Ziegler did a great job of understanding our complementary philosophies and business models, and we thank them for partnering with us throughout the process."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Ziegler team members involved in this transaction were led by Patrick Walsh and Chris Swenson, with support from Peter Anderson and Eric Lex.

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering differentiated sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization / restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Media Contact

Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3125961617, [email protected], www.ziegler.com

SOURCE Ziegler