Ziegler Advises on Affiliation of Pleasant Spring Communities

Pleasant Spring Communities operates both the Springhouse Senior Living Community and Mount Pleasant Home, situated in Boston, Massachusetts. Springhouse Senior Living seamlessly blends the benefits of communal living, outstanding amenities, and a welcoming neighborhood in an urban Boston setting. It offers three distinct living options tailored to meet the specific needs and lifestyles of its residents. Established in 1901, Mount Pleasant Home is dedicated to providing an affordable, caring, and compassionate home for seniors aged 62 and older, fostering intentional community living.

"We chose to partner with HumanGood not only for their expertise in overseeing independent living communities like Springhouse and affordable housing communities for older adults, but also because they share our values of creating settings focused on independence, trust, and caring service for seniors," said Michael McConnell, president of Pleasant Spring Communities. "The affiliation with HumanGood represents a wonderful opportunity for our organization to grow and thrive, and we are confident that our residents will benefit from an enhanced quality of life and care and, as importantly, our team members as a result of expanded career opportunities." "Mount Pleasant Home and Springhouse have deep community roots and rich histories of proudly serving older adults in Boston, so I am excited for this opportunity to unite and continue to deliver innovative programs and exceptional senior living services in the region," said John Cochrane, president and CEO of HumanGood. "This affiliation marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of inspiring the best lives for all of the residents we serve and the team members who work with us."

The Ziegler investment banking team members involved in executing this transaction were Stephen Johnson, Susan McDonough, Marie Carlson, and Ryan Anders.

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financing for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

