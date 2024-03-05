Ziegler Advises on Merger of AdvancedRx and Automated Healthcare Solutions

Patrick Walsh, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice stated, "We are honored to have facilitated this combination and are excited about the growth prospects of this exciting new platform." Post this

Founded in 1997, AHCS was created by physicians who recognized the benefits of in-office dispensing. AHCS developed proprietary billing and collections software, ezDispense, which drives industry-leading collection rates through superior technology, processes, and payor relationships.

AHCS also developed ezVerify, which has been established as a separate entity by Dr. Gerald Glass, the co-founder and former CEO of AHCS. Dr. Glass will continue to own and lead ezVerify.

The companies developed a strategic alliance in the first quarter of 2023, and this transaction will make the alliance permanent. Clients of both platforms will enjoy expanded offerings as the complementary aspects of both businesses are combined to solidify AdvancedRx's top position in the pharmacy services market.

"The synergies of combining AdvancedRx and AHCS are truly remarkable," stated Jeff Azevedo, founder and CEO of Advanced Rx. "Adding the ezDispense technology platform to our vertically integrated offering will allow us to better serve our physician partners and their patients."

Patrick Walsh, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice stated, "We are honored to have facilitated this combination and are excited about the growth prospects of this exciting new platform."

"Ziegler was the ideal partner to advise on this transaction because of their deep knowledge of the healthcare industry," added Dr. Glass. "Their guidance, support and creativity led to the successful consummation of this transaction."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Ziegler team members involved in this transaction were led by Patrick Walsh, with support from Peter Anderson.

