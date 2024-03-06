Ziegler Advises on Sale of Parkview Christian Retirement Community in Portland, Oregon

Ziegler is pleased to announce its role as exclusive Financial Advisor to Parkview Christian Retirement Community ("Parkview" or "Community") in its sale to a for-profit senior living owner and operator (Buyer). This strategic transaction underscores Ziegler's commitment to facilitating seamless and impactful transitions within the senior living industry.

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziegler is pleased to announce its role as exclusive Financial Advisor to Parkview Christian Retirement Community ("Parkview" or "Community") in its sale to a for-profit senior living owner and operator (Buyer). This strategic transaction underscores Ziegler's commitment to facilitating seamless and impactful transitions within the senior living industry.

Founded by members of the Columbia Baptist churches, the not-for-profit Oregon Baptist Retirement Home Society opened its doors on NE Flanders Street in 1944. Grounded in their mission, "Seniors our concern, Christ our motivation." the Community expanded several times over the next 40 years. In 1987, the organization moved to its current location in northeast Portland and expanded again 10 years later. Today, the campus consists of 115 rental independent living apartments and sixty-two assisted living units spread over approximately six acres of land.

Parkview's former Executive Director and now Consultant for the Community, Jennifer Schultz, stated, "We are grateful for the expertise and guidance provided by the Ziegler team throughout the sale of Parkview Christian Retirement Community. Their shared values with Parkview, deep market knowledge, and extensive experience were invaluable in achieving a successful outcome. Ziegler's unwavering commitment to the well-being of our residents was evident in every step of the process, ensuring that their needs remained the top priority. We commend Ziegler for their dedication to seeing this through to the best possible solution for our community."

At the strategic direction of Parkview's Board, Ziegler was retained with goal of identifying culturally aligned strategic affiliation partner with shared vision and values. After an exhaustive search, it became clear no qualified not-for-profit candidate would emerge. Faced with this reality, the Board expanded Ziegler's process to include the possibility of selling the Community to a qualified owner or operator willing and able to sustain Parkview's mission into the future. This strategic decision, along with Ziegler's execution, provided for their creditors to be made whole and ensured that Oregon Baptist Home societies legacy will endure for many years to come.

The Ziegler investment banking professionals involved in executing this transaction, Humair Sabir, Stephen Johnson, Marie Carlson, and Ryan Anders. The team was commended for their effective management of the solicitation and sale process; embodying Ziegler's unique capability to efficiently guide clients through complex transactions, affiliation, and acquisition, with continuity and expertise.

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financing for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living, and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and

branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

