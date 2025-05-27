Ziegler Advises on Sale of St. Paul's Plaza Senior Living Community in the San Diego MSA

"It was a pleasure to work with the St. Paul's organization and Ziegler on a smooth transition. It was clear there was full alignment from all sides on prioritizing resident needs and we look forward to continuing honoring St. Paul's legacy," added Azhar Jameeli, Managing Director at IRA Capital. Post this

"I am very impressed by the commitment and professionalism shown by the IRA Capital team during this transaction. They understood the unique desires of the not-for-profit seller and demonstrated the ability to carry forward St. Paul's contribution of fostering a compassionate and life-enriching environment for its residents," stated Humair Sabir, Managing Director at Ziegler, who also led the advisory team.

St. Paul's Plaza, a well-established senior living community, presents an exciting opportunity for IRA Capital.

The sale was a part of St. Paul's strategic focus on expansion and innovation in PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) as well as more affordable senior housing and healthcare solutions.

"In addition to the services we provide today, St. Paul's is committed to addressing the growing needs of the 'hidden middle' — seniors who would do not qualify for subsidized care, but don't have enough to afford traditional senior housing and healthcare," stated Sophia Lukas, Chief Operating Officer at St. Paul's Senior Services. Lukas continued, "The sale allows us to refocus on St. Paul's original mission and vision of providing affordable and accessible solutions for seniors with modest financial circumstances."

