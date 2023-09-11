Ziegler Advises Phorcys Capital Partners On $20,500,000 Acquisition Financing

"Christopher Utz, Managing Director, Ziegler Senior Housing & Care Finance, who advised and negotiated the transaction, stated, "Phorcys Capital Partners found a diamond in the rough on this Community. They were able to capitalize on market inefficiencies..." Tweet this

Christopher Utz, Managing Director, Ziegler Senior Housing & Care Finance, who advised and negotiated the transaction, stated, "Phorcys Capital Partners found a diamond in the rough on this Community. They were able to capitalize on market inefficiencies and stabilize the financial performance in short order."

Vasileios Sfyris, Phorcys Capital Partners' Managing and Founding Partner added, "Despite challenging market conditions and the unique circumstances associated with the transaction, Ziegler delivered by introducing the Phorcys team to Stride Bank and assisted us throughout the process. Debbie and her Stride team understood the inherent legal difficulties of the receivership process and helped us fund this acquisition in a timely manner."

Stride Bank's SVP of Healthcare Banking, Debbie Blacklock said, "Ziegler has always been a trusted advisor to Stride Bank, and the introduction to Phorcys Capital continues that trend. Phorcys was able to display a unique approach in turning around assets and providing a strong credit profile. This transaction is a huge success for all parties involved."

Ziegler Senior Housing & Care Finance is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry.

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance.

