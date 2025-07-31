Ziegler Advises Phorcys Capital Partners On $21,795,750

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 31, 2025 – Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as the capital structure advisor in the placement of two bank loans totaling $21,795,750 (the "Financings" or the "Transactions") on behalf of Phorcys Capital Partners ("Phorcys" or the "Borrower").

CHICAGO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as the capital structure advisor in the placement of two bank loans totaling $21,795,750 (the "Financings" or the "Transactions") on behalf of Phorcys Capital Partners ("Phorcys" or the "Borrower").

The first Financing was used to acquire Superior Residences of Clermont, a not-for-profit assisted living and memory care community in Clermont, FL that was held and operated through a court-appointed receivership. The community sits 22 miles west of Orlando and 70 miles northeast of Tampa. The community has a total of 114 physical units (140 licensed beds), comprised of 74 assisted living units and 40 memory care units. Ziegler placed the acquisition and capital expenditure loan with Stride Bank. SRI Management is the third-party manager of the community.

The second Financing was used to refinance Prosper at Wickliffe, a for-profit assisted living and memory care community in Wickliffe, OH. The community sits 17 miles north of Cleveland. The community was acquired from Tapestry Senior Living in April 2024 that stemmed from a distressed 142(d) bond financing. The community has a total of 160 physical units (167 licensed beds), comprised of 104 assisted living units and 56 memory care units. Ziegler placed the loan with Stride Bank. Prosper Senior Living is the third-party manager of the community.

Christopher Utz, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice who advised and negotiated the Transactions stated, "Phorcys Capital Partners continues to identify opportunities in the senior housing market where mismanagement presents the potential for immediate value creation."

Phorcys Capital Partners' Managing and Founding Partner, Vasileios Sfyris stated, "Despite challenging market conditions and the unique circumstances surrounding this transaction, Ziegler and Stride Bank have consistently delivered exceptional service and tailored debt solutions that align with our investment strategy in a timely and innovative way."

Stride Bank's VP of Healthcare Banking, Ryann Inselman added, "We greatly value the opportunity to expand our relationship with a group that is actively engaged in the senior housing space. The Stride Healthcare Banking Team places significant emphasis on the knowledge and capabilities of our clients — qualities that Phorcys demonstrates daily in managing their assets in a way that enables seniors to live fulfilling lives."

Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice is dedicated to delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas — healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living. Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms, offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization / restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Media Contact

Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3125961617, [email protected], www.ziegler.com

SOURCE Ziegler