Ziegler Advises Premier Health On A Joint Venture With Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health. The not-for-profit system offers more than 550 sites of care, including its seven hospitals. Powered by a workforce of 20,000 team members and 5,440 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 14 counties and 7.5 million people.

"I cannot say enough about Andy Colbert and his team at Ziegler. We would never have achieved the remarkable results we obtained without his guidance, knowledge, and the team's work ethic. From our first meetings, Andy and his associates started to dive into our business, identifying our strengths and pointing us in a direction to maximize our business's value. We saw value from our first meetings. Helping us work through over a hundred NDAs, picking a core group to interview through the final LOI, and ultimately signing our new JV with Atlantic Health System, Andy and the team were there to guide us. When the dust started to clear, we had an amazing deal, a solid partner, and a rejuvenated feel for what will be achievable moving forward. Thanks, Andy, Drew, Jack, and David. You were our ace in the hole throughout," stated Dave Bollard, CEO of Premier Health Associates.

"We are thrilled to have advised Premier on this very exciting partnership with Atlantic Health that will expand the access to care for individuals across Northern New Jersey" said Andrew Colbert, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking practice. "The combination of Premier's 60-year history of patient care and Atlantic's depth and breadth of capabilities creates the perfect platform for delivering high quality care in a value-based ecosystem," added Drew Braucht, Director, Ziegler Healthcare Investment Banking.

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and capital raising solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. Ziegler specializes in advising physician groups on strategic and financing alternatives including PSAs, mergers/acquisitions, health system partnerships, joint ventures, MSOs, strategic partnerships, private equity deals and capital investments. The team has advised on over 60 transactions with provider group clients across the U.S. and totaling over $6.1 billion in value. More information is available at https://www.ziegler.com/physician-groups.

Brach Eichler LLC provided legal counsel to Premier Health, and Jones Day served as legal counsel to Atlantic Health in connection with the transaction.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living, and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance, and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

