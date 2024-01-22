Ziegler Advises Radsource On Its Investment From Healthedge Investment Partners

"We are honored to have represented Radsource on this important transaction and are excited about its growth prospects in partnership with HealthEdge," commented Andrew Colbert, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice. Post this

Radsource excels in serving orthopedic practices and other specialized groups, offering MRI interpretation services with highly detailed reporting, meticulous attention to accuracy, and access to radiologists for real-time collaboration. Radsource is a total imaging partner for its practice customers, working with them to improve the efficiency and diagnostic capabilities of their imaging services.

Through this partnership with HealthEdge, Radsource is favorably positioned to continue to expand the reach of its industry-leading solutions. The partnership provided HealthEdge with a national presence in the Radiology market, along with a strong management team to drive continued growth.

"Ziegler was the ideal partner to advise Radsource because of their deep knowledge of the radiology industry and proven track record of advising other radiology businesses on successful transactions. Their invaluable guidance and thoughtful approach helped ensure a successful outcome for Radsource and positioned our company favorably for continued growth. We are thrilled to be partnered with HealthEdge, an organization that shares our group's values and mission to transform healthcare," said Dr. Mark Awh, President of Radsource.

"Serving customers across the U.S. for over 20 years, Radsource has built a nationally recognized platform as the leading provider of subspecialty MRI interpretations and turnkey PACS solutions with a differentiated focus on customer service. We are honored to have represented Radsource on this important transaction and are excited about its growth prospects in partnership with HealthEdge," commented Andrew Colbert, Senior Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice and lead banker on this transaction.

Avante Capital Partners, LP provided debt financing for the transaction. Brent Hill and team at Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to Radsource in concert with the transaction. Hill Ward & Henderson served as legal counsel to HealthEdge.

The Ziegler team members involved in this transaction were led by Andrew Colbert, with support from Patrick Chen and Seth Brandenburg.

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering differentiated sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization / restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

