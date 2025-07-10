Ziegler Advises Sale of 189-Unit Rental CCRC in Texas | 2025

Eric Johnson, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice commented, "In their time as the owner, MedCore did a fantastic job with the Community. It was a pleasure working with the MedCore team..." Post this

Eric Johnson, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice commented, "In their time as the owner, MedCore did a fantastic job with the Community. It was a pleasure working with the MedCore team, and we are confident that the acquirer will carry forward Parkview's mission of fostering a compassionate, skilled, and life-enriching environment for its residents."

Ziegler Healthcare Investment Banking is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, affiliation, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary

investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as

well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and

branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory

services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and

retain qualified employees.

