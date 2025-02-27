Ziegler Advises Sale On An Assisted Living & Memory Care Community In Twin Cities Metro

Nick Glaisner, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing and Care Practice commented, "We are committed to serving our not-for-profit clients and, when needed, helping them identify non-essential assets to strengthen and revitalize their remaining portfolios." Post this

River Oaks of Minnesota (River Oaks) purchased the property and took over operations on February 24, 2025. The acquisition expands River Oaks' portfolio to four assisted living facilities in the metro area. River Oaks supports seniors requiring assistance with physical needs and mental health challenges through person-centered Mental Health Support programs at its campuses. Jeff Krieg, founder and owner of River Oaks, commented, "We are committed to helping those we serve to attain independence and stability through a program of engagement and compassion. We are excited to bring our special level of care to this new campus."

Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice is dedicated to delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas — healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living. Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms, offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization / restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Media Contact

Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3126221799, [email protected], www.ziegler.com

SOURCE Ziegler