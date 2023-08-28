Ziegler Advises The Sale Of Bethesda Rehab & Senior Care

Nick Glaisner, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice stated, "I was fortunate to work alongside the Bethesda team as they exhibited unwavering perseverance..." Tweet this

A well-known multi-generation Midwest owner/operator with control of several thousand beds (and a repeat Ziegler client) purchased the property and, again, partnered with Pearl Healthcare ("Pearl") who took over operations of the Community on July 1st, 2023. The transaction marks another sale of a not-for-profit to a for-profit.

Pearl Healthcare operates 10+ facilities in the Chicagoland area. Their regional footprint has grown steadily over the last few years, with a focus on implementing clinical programming and improving financial performance. Pearl's goal is to deliver individualized care to their residents and communities, catering to each person's unique needs. They are committed to creating a positive culture for their staff, and pride themselves in being a company where everyone feels like family.

Nick Glaisner, Managing Director in Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice stated, "I was fortunate to work alongside the Bethesda team as they exhibited unwavering perseverance and determination through numerous obstacles and difficult market conditions."

Ziegler Senior Housing & Care Finance is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and

branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

