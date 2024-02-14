Ziegler Advises Vimly Benefit Solutions On its Strategic Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

Vimly's one-stop shop platform is the connectivity point across all stakeholders bringing significant value to the entire benefits administration ecosystem..," stated Adam Heller, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice. Post this

Vimly was built on the idea that employee benefits work better when they work together as one solution. Vimly began in 1993 by serving small to mid-sized businesses through Association Health Plans and Multi-employer trusts. Today, Vimly has grown into a world-class benefits technology company, whose platform powers the entire benefits administration ecosystem. Vimly's solutions simplify and automate the entire process, from benefits acquisition to ongoing administration. The company is uniquely positioned in the market to deliver solutions that support the needs of all stakeholders, including carriers and their distribution partners, consultants, brokers, employers, and employees.

"When considering the complexities and regulations surrounding the administration of benefits, the advantages of modern software solutions is readily apparent. Benefits are fundamental to workforce management and employee retention, but the infrastructure surrounding quoting, enrollment, billing, and payment is highly fragmented. Vimly's one-stop shop platform is the connectivity point across all stakeholders bringing significant value to the entire benefits administration ecosystem by simplifying and streamlining previously cumbersome processes," stated Adam Heller, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking Practice.

"Ziegler's guidance on the presentation of our business, financials, and growth strategy led us to this great outcome. The Ziegler team was instrumental in helping ensure Vimly's unique solution and significant momentum in the market were optimally presented. This ultimately led us to finding Rubicon as our next partner," added Shannon Jurdana, CEO of Vimly.

"I am thrilled to have found the right partner in Rubicon to take Vimly to the next level in our growth and technology strategy," said Jurdana. "We stand at a significant crossroads today to celebrate our past and boldly step into the next phase of innovation and growth for Vimly. As we continue to enhance our platform, SIMON®, and expand our offerings, our focus remains steadfast on delivering unparalleled value to our clients and business partners. I am thrilled that we have found a like-minded partner in Rubicon who sees the incredible value Vimly delivers today, and the immense opportunity that lies ahead."

"Vimly has invested heavily in building an innovative, market-leading, cloud-based platform to help with the most complex benefits administration needs," said Alex Kleiner, Partner at Rubicon. "The company's highly differentiated solutions, world-class customer service, and ability to bring full quote-to-card capabilities position Vimly as the industry leader for the next era of benefits administration software. We are excited to partner with the Vimly team."

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking team was led by Adam Heller and Grant Chamberlain with support from Natalie Webb, Jack McCall, Milena van der Reis and Mitch Hendrickson.

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals, and senior living. Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering differentiated sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement, and strategic partnering services.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

About Vimly Benefit Solutions:

Vimly Benefit Solutions provides an HRIS SaaS platform that delivers a digital quote-to-card experience for carriers, third-party administrators, general agents, brokers, employers, and employees. Founded in 1993, Vimly is solving some of the most difficult challenges in the industry: complex enrollment, consolidated billing, and platform integrations. For more information about Vimly, please visit http://www.vimly.com.

About Rubicon Technology Partners:

Rubicon Technology Partners invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help develop market leadership positions. Rubicon enables companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a set of proprietary processes, best practices, and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $3.8 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, CO with additional offices in Palo Alto, CA and New Haven, CT. Rubicon's experience, collaborative approach, capital, and culture make it a compelling partner for software companies seeking to accelerate the growth, profitability and strategic value of their platform. For more information, please visit http://www.rubicontp.com.

