Ziegler Announces John Gast as new Vice President in the Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of John Gast, Vice President to its Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice located in Chicago.

In this capacity, Gast will provide transaction support by overseeing the analytical and underwriting efforts, as well as contributing with deal structuring and execution. Before joining Ziegler, Gast spent six years at Cambridge Realty Capital, where he specialized in debt solutions for the senior housing and long-term care market. His responsibilities included providing analytical support, underwriting debt transactions, and originating new business for their HUD and bridge loan platforms.

"We look forward to integrating John's vast sector knowledge and resources into our team," stated Dan Revie, Managing Director, Head of Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary

investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as

well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and

branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory

services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Media Contact

Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3125961617, [email protected], www.ziegler.com

SOURCE Ziegler