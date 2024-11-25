Ziegler Announces Patrick Lee as new Managing Director in the Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice

Dan Revie, Managing Director, Head of Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice. Revie added, "His extensive background within the seniors housing industry will be an added benefit to our clients' experience at Ziegler." Post this

"We look forward to integrating Pat's vast sector experience and knowledge onto our team," stated Dan Revie, Managing Director, Head of Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice. Revie added, "His extensive background within the seniors housing industry will be an added benefit to our clients' experience at Ziegler."

Prior to joining Ziegler, Pat was vice president of Acquisitions for Senior Lifestyle Corporation where he was responsible for all aspects of acquisitions and new business including origination, debt financing and identifying equity sources. He was also an integral member of the acquisition and development teams at Brookdale Living Communities. Outside of seniors housing, Pat held various financial positions at JMB Realty and started his career as an auditor with KPMG.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Media Contact

Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3125961617, [email protected], www.ziegler.com

SOURCE Ziegler