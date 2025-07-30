Ziegler Closes $151,555,000 Financing Sequoia Living (CA)

Sarkis Garabedian, Managing Director, in Ziegler's Senior Living Finance Practice added, "It's been a privilege to support Sequoia Living on this milestone financing. As a first-time partner, their trust means a great deal to us. Post this

This transaction marks the Corporation's first financing with Ziegler. The Bonds are insured through the Cal-Mortgage program and are rated "AA-" by S&P Global. The Bonds are structured for aggregate level annual debt service requirements with the 2018A Bonds through July 1, 2055. The 2025A Bonds are subject to optional redemption on July 1, 2032, at 103, declining to par in 2035.

Charlie Shoemake, Chief Financial Officer of Sequoia Living commented, "This transaction represents a milestone in the ongoing effort to establish the long-term capital structure of Sequoia Living. It will allow for the future growth and stability of our organization, which is critical to serving the needs of our residents and community. During my tenure with the organization, our team at Sequoia had not experienced the complexity of issuing bonds and the team at Ziegler were amazing at coordinating and executing this financing on our behalf. The result was minimal disruption to our day-to-day operations and excellent results in a very uncertain capital markets environment."

Sarkis Garabedian, Managing Director, in Ziegler's Senior Living Finance Practice added, "It's been a privilege to support Sequoia Living on this milestone financing. As a first-time partner, their trust means a great deal to us. This financing not only strengthens their capital position through the refinancing but also fuels meaningful investment in their Bay Area communities. We're proud to play a role in advancing their mission and philosophy to never stop growing, and we look forward to a lasting and impactful partnership."

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

