Ziegler Closes $17,665,000 Financing For Hutsonwood At Spring Hill, Inc.

It is currently anticipated that funding for the construction of the Project and other related costs will consist of approximately $186,820,000 of a combination of tax-exempt and taxable revenue bonds to be issued in 2026. The plan of finance is expected to incorporate temporary debt to be redeemed with a portion of initial entrance fees from independent living residents after establishing certain reserves and working capital amounts; and long-term debt to be amortized over the anticipated economic life of the community.

Doug Smith, President and CEO, stated, "Spring Hill, TN is a special place. Since opening The Reserve in 2018, we have continued to watch the area grow and attract more and more senior adults from all over. As our Board and management team contemplated the future of HutsonWood and The Reserve, it became clear to us that an expansion on our existing campus was the right direction. From the start, the concept for Belle Springs has been to create a community that blends southern design and attractive finishes with a warm and inviting atmosphere. We have gathered a wonderful team to help bring this concept to fruition with the help of Ziegler, Greystone, THW Design and many other partners."

Rich Scanlon, Senior Managing Director, Senior Living Finance at Ziegler stated, "This is the first step for HutsonWood as they transition to providing services in Spring Hill under an entrance fee based, life plan community (LPC) model. The HutsonWood Board has been very methodical in their consideration of this project given its departure from their previous business model. Belle Springs faces limited LPC competition and is in an attractive, growing primary market area. It has been a pleasure working with HutsonWood on their first public bond issue under the current management team."

