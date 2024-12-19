Ziegler Closes $22,340,000 Infrastructure Financing for Olympus Community Development District

Wes Bradish, Managing Director at Ziegler added, "Olympus exemplifies the immense growth potential of Lake County's Wellness Way corridor and the Greater Orlando market. We are proud to play a role in facilitating the financing for this visionary development..." Post this

"The successful closing of this $22.34 million infrastructure financing marks a significant step forward in bringing the Olympus vision to life," stated Olympus Founder, Michael J. Carroll. "This project reflects a commitment to fostering community, wellness, and economic vitality in Lake County, and we are thrilled to have the support of Ziegler and our investors in achieving this goal."

The proceeds of the financing will be utilized to fund critical infrastructure, including roads, utilities, and other foundational elements essential to the development. The fully entitled Olympus project is expected to create thousands of direct jobs and generate significant regional economic impact.

Wes Bradish, Managing Director at Ziegler added, "Olympus exemplifies the immense growth potential of Lake County's Wellness Way corridor and the Greater Orlando market. We are proud to play a role in facilitating the financing for this visionary development, which will benefit the community for years to come."

John Balzano, Senior Vice President at Ziegler also noted, "We are honored to have played a role in securing the financing for this visionary development, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the region's economy and community."

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Media Contact

Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3125961617, [email protected], www.ziegler.com

SOURCE Ziegler