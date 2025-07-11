Ziegler Closes $25,000,000 Financing for Orlando Senior Health Network

Brandon Powell, Managing Director, Ziegler Senior Living Finance added, "This marks the third transaction we've completed for OSHN over the past decade, and we greatly value the long-standing relationship. Post this

The Community opened in 1980 and currently consists of (i) 184 independent living residences located in a building known as the "Fountains", (ii) 81 assisted living units located in a building known as "Windsor Place", (iii) 168 skilled nursing beds, and (iv) related common areas, amenities and recreational areas (collectively, the "Common Areas"). The Common Areas include multiple dining areas, a convenience store, recreational facilities, a library, a beauty/barber shop, several lounge areas, a full-service commercial bank, a 250-space parking garage and other administrative and common areas.

The proceeds of the Series 2025 Bonds will be used, together with other available funds, to finance and refinance (including reimbursement of prior related expenditures) (i) the renovation of the existing "Fountains" building; (ii) the renovations to the dining and common amenity spaces in the "Windsor Place" building; (iii) various routine capital expenditures for the Community; (iv) capitalized interest on a portion of the bonds for a period of 15 months; (v) a debt service reserve fund for the Series 2025 Bonds, and (iv) paying the cost of issuance of the Series 2025 Bonds.

Alicia Labrecque, Chief Executive Officer of OSHN commented, "This financing strengthens our position as a high-quality, mission-driven provider for Central Florida's senior population. It allows us to reinvest in our community, expand services, and ensure our residents continue to receive the highest level of care. We're especially grateful to Ziegler, a long-standing strategic partner whose deep expertise and unwavering commitment have once again proven invaluable particularly in today's complex and uncertain market environment. They continue to deliver results when it matters most."

Brandon Powell, Managing Director, Ziegler Senior Living Finance added, "This marks the third transaction we've completed for OSHN over the past decade, and we greatly value the long-standing relationship. The proceeds from this financing will support a revitalization of the Fountains building, enhancing the living experience for OSHN's independent living residents for years to come."

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary

investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as

well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and

branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory

services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Media Contact

Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3125961617, [email protected], www.ziegler.com

SOURCE Ziegler