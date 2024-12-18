Ziegler Closes $39,680,000 Bond Issuance for Riverwoods Exeter

Keith Robertson, Managing Director, Ziegler Senior Living Finance stated, "Ziegler is proud to have once again partnered with the RiverWoods organization, supporting their continued commitment to providing exceptional senior living communities and services in New Hampshire." Post this

RiverWoods at Exeter is a not-for-profit organization that owns and operates a three campus CCRC located in Exeter, which is within the Seacoast Region of New Hampshire. These campuses reside on a contiguous parcel of over 200 acres of heavily wooded land with frontage on the Exeter River, approximately two miles from the center of the Town of Exeter.

These three campuses provide housing, health care, and other related services to residents. Amenities are available to all residents regardless of which campus they reside. The operations of The Woods, The Ridge, and The Boulders campuses began in August 1994, October 2004, and March 2010, respectively. Across its three campuses, RiverWoods Exeter includes a total of 393 independent living units, 71 assisted living units, and 78 nursing beds for a total of 542 total units.

RiverWoods Exeter is also affiliated with two other CCRC's managed by a supporting corporation, the RiverWoods Group, which are located in Durham and Manchester, New Hampshire respectively.

Proceeds of the Series 2024 Bonds will be used to refinance the outstanding Series 2012AB Bank Loans and fund costs of issuance related to the financing. The Bonds are rated "A-" by Fitch and will have level annual debt service payments through October 1, 2038.

Keith Robertson, Managing Director, Ziegler Senior Living Finance stated, "Ziegler is proud to have once again partnered with the RiverWoods organization, supporting their continued commitment to providing exceptional senior living communities and services in New Hampshire."

Kevin Goyette, Chief Financial Officer, RiverWoods added, "Having utilized private placement bank debt over the past two decades, we knew we needed to partner with a trusted resource on this public deal. In addition to strong financial analysis, the Ziegler team provided education for our Board, leadership team, and members of our resident finance committee. Throughout the process, the team exhibited patience and ultimately secured a favorable outcome which will serve as a solid foundation for our future initiatives."

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

