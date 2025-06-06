Ziegler Closes $50,880,000 Financing for Immanuel Living at Buffalo Hill (MT)

Sarkis Garabedian, Managing Director, Ziegler Senior Living Finance added, "We are proud to once again partner with Immanuel in executing this important transaction as they continue to execute on their strategic plan..." Post this

This transaction marks the Corporation's third financing with Ziegler, further supporting the execution of its strategic plan. The Bonds are not rated with a final maturity of May 15, 2060. Improved covenants are a highlight of the transaction through the implementation of an Amended and Restated Master Trust Indenture. The 2025A Bonds are subject to optional redemption on May 15, 2032, at 103, declining to par in 2035.

The proceeds of the Bonds, together with other available funds, will be used to fund the construction of the Project: a 39-unit independent living expansion called the Lofts, a renovation of a Café, construction of a Sky Bridge connecting the Lofts to the existing campus, development of 75 new parking spaces. Along with the funding of the Project, the Bonds will be used to refinance certain maturities of their 2017A bonds, fund a portion of interest during construction of the Project and fund certain costs of issuance.

Teryn Waldenberg, CFO, Immanuel Living stated, "This expansion is a meaningful step forward for Immanuel Living's commitment to mission-driven growth. I'm proud of the collaboration that made it possible and deeply grateful for the exceptional team of leaders and advisors who brought their A-game every step of the way. We also can't express our appreciation for the Ziegler team enough. Their expertise and guidance proved invaluable, particularly during these uncertain times."

Sarkis Garabedian, Managing Director, Ziegler Senior Living Finance added, "We are proud to once again partner with Immanuel in executing this important transaction as they continue to execute on their strategic plan, transitioning from a legacy skilled nursing provider to the premier Life Plan Community in the Flathead. The team was highly disciplined in navigating the capital markets with the transaction carefully timed to capitalize on market conditions."

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financings for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.

