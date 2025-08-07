Ziegler Closes $93,500,000 Financing for Oak Hammock | 2025

Brandon Powell, Managing Director, Ziegler Senior Living Finance added, "This marks the third transaction we've completed for Oak Hammock at the University of Florida, and we're grateful for the long-term partnership. Post this

Proceeds of the Series 2025 Bonds will be used, together with other available funds, to (i) finance and refinance all or a portion of the costs relating to the design and construction of 56 new independent living units and renovations to related common areas, (ii) funding necessary reserves and (iii) paying costs related to the issuance of the Series 2025 Bonds.

Kevin Ahmadi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oak Hammock stated, "Oak Hammock is grateful to Ziegler and the entire financing team for facilitating a highly successful outcome," said Ahmadi. "Their speed and strategic guidance allowed us to secure meaningful interest savings during a favorable market window. These savings strengthen our financial position, support our mission, and give us flexibility to move forward with confidence. A well-planned and well-executed effort."

Brandon Powell, Managing Director, Ziegler Senior Living Finance added, "This marks the third transaction we've completed for Oak Hammock at the University of Florida, and we're grateful for the long-term partnership. This bond issue not only funds a significant expansion and renovation project, but more importantly, it reinforces Oak Hammock's financial foundation and advances its ongoing commitment to excellence and strategic growth."

Ziegler is the nation's leading underwriter of financing for not-for-profit senior living providers. Ziegler offers creative, tailored solutions to its senior living clientele, including investment banking, financial risk management, merger and acquisition services, seed capital, FHA/HUD, capital and strategic planning as well as senior living research, education, and communication.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary

investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as

well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and

branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory

services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

