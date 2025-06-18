Ziegler Completes Final Phase of Bankruptcy Sale of Christian Horizons

CHICAGO, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Midwest Christian Villages (d/b/a "Christian Horizons" or the "Company") in the sale of the final two (2) senior living assets of the Christian Horizons portfolio that was marketed for sale pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The majority of the Company's other assets closed in multiple transactions earlier this year.

Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Midwest Christian Villages (d/b/a "Christian Horizons" or the "Company") in the sale of the final two (2) senior living assets of the Christian Horizons portfolio that was marketed for sale pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The majority of the Company's other assets closed in multiple transactions earlier this year.

Founded in 1962 in Lincoln, IL, Christian Horizons was one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, faith-based organizations and offered a comprehensive continuum of care that included over 1,200 Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Skilled Nursing units/beds. The organization served older adults in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, and Missouri.

In September of 2024, four stalking horse bidders were selected for four distinct subsets of the assets identified by Ziegler & Christian Horizons stakeholders. Subset portfolios were largely based on the geographical diversity of the communities within the portfolio.

Affiliates of BEH Partners purchased two Supportive Living Facilities located in Southern Illinois following receipt of HUD TPA (Transfer of Physical Assets) approval. An affiliate of BEH Partners also purchased Christian Horizons wholly owned institutional pharmacy company, SeniorCare Pharmacy.

Ziegler worked in coordination with its Pharmacy practice to ensure a smooth transition for the communities and a successful outcome for the Christian Horizons institutional pharmacy team.

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

