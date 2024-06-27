Ziegler Link•age Funds Names Adaptive-Apparel Startup CEO Jimmy Zollo Winner of 2024 John Hopper Impact Award

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Zollo emphasized the critical role of innovation in the space and expressed his gratitude for the recognition and support. "I'm humbled by being honored with this recognition and inspired by John Hopper's legacy. Post this

The John Hopper Impact Award recognizes an exceptional entrepreneur or first-time fund manager who has introduced an innovative solution, technology, or fund thesis focused on enhancing the independence, quality, and affordability of care for the aging population.

"John Hopper was a true innovator; he established one of the first funds to invest in age-tech solutions and supported its portfolio company entrepreneurs," stated Katie Schmitz, Managing Partner of the Ziegler Link•age Funds. "John dedicated himself to driving innovation while inspiring growth in people, teams, and relationships. His significant influence, impact, and contributions to those he collaborated with will never be forgotten."

"What Jimmy and his team at Joe & Bella are building mirrors John's values and passions," Ms. Schmitz added. "In only three years, Joe & Bella has grown to be a leader in the space through an empathetic and research-based understanding of the older-adult audience. We're looking forward to partnering with them in an advisory role and helping them strategically scale the business so they can serve more people whose daily lives can be made easier and more dignified through Joe & Bella's products."

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Zollo emphasized the critical role of innovation in the space and expressed his gratitude for the recognition and support. "I'm humbled by being honored with this recognition and inspired by John Hopper's legacy. We have an opportunity to improve the lives of so many older adults and those who care for them and that's what motivates our team every day."

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

