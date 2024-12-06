Ziegler Provides Financing For Affordable Property in California 2024

Ziegler is honored to partner with AbleLight to provide financing for Good Shepherd Residence which serves such an important role in the community," said Lindsay Konkel, President of Ziegler Financing Corporation. Post this

AbleLight is a national leader in providing residential living and support services, promoting awareness, and advocating for people with developmental disabilities. AbleLight, operates in twelve states across the nation. Brian Savoie Chief Financial Officer of AbleLight noted, "This renovation will ensure the provision of high-quality, affordable homes for people with developmental disabilities – in one of the most beautiful areas of the country, where the high cost of living makes it particularly difficult for them to find adequate housing, AbleLight will use the cash proceeds to reinvest in and expand programs that positively impact people with developmental disabilities."

The refinance took the dedicated efforts of many stakeholders to complete. "Ziegler is honored to partner with AbleLight to provide financing for Good Shepherd Residence which serves such an important role in the community," said Lindsay Konkel, President of Ziegler Financing Corporation. "At Good Shepherd Residence, and across the country, AbleLight is truly a leader in providing services that empower people with developmental disabilities."

