Ziegler Publishes Pediatric Healthcare White Paper 2024

Chris Hendrickson stated, "Home-based pediatric care continues to flourish as an emerging care model, as it offers an asset light solution to addressing the needs of patients across a variety of specialties..." Post this

Market Sizing (p. 6-7)

Care Continuum (p. 8-9)

Leading Platforms Across the Care Continuum (p. 10-11)

Industry Tailwinds and Trends (p. 12-17)

Industry Medicaid Rates (p. 18-21)

Industry Map (p. 22-23)

Key Providers in Pediatrics (p. 24-31)

M&A Capital Markets Activity (p. 32-34)

As highlighted throughout the white paper, the pediatric healthcare industry has made extraordinary progress, with an increased attention on specialized care solutions for the pediatric healthcare market including the adoption of home-based care. Chris Hendrickson recently stated, "Home-based pediatric care continues to flourish as an emerging care model, as it offers an asset light solution to addressing the needs of patients across a variety of specialties including therapy and private duty nursing while providing the patients the convenience and familiarity of the home-based setting."

The white paper also dives into the emergence of the ABA vertical within the pediatric healthcare industry. Regarding the vertical Chris Rogers recently stated "awareness for autism spectrum disorders has risen significantly in recent years, which has led to a substantial increase in the number of diagnosis and demand for ABA services. Additionally, and because of increased awareness, providers are taking a more holistic approach incorporating expanded services (ST, OT, PT) via multi-modal delivery models via virtual care, care in the home and clinic-based engagement to create better ways to engage resulting in improved and more replicable outcomes. The continued growth of the ABA sector paired with the current market fragmentation create an appealing investment opportunity within pediatric healthcare industry."

Ziegler's Healthcare Investment Banking team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization / restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.

To obtain a copy of the white paper, please visit: https://www.ziegler.com/Pediatric-Healthcare-White-Paper.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler credit analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the outcome of pending litigation and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Media Contact

Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3125961617, [email protected], www.ziegler.com

SOURCE Ziegler