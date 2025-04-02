Ziflow and monday.com Partner to Streamline Creative Reviews for Enterprise Teams Worldwide

"By partnering with Ziflow, we're giving monday.com users an enterprise-grade proofing solution that eliminates friction in the review process, keeps projects on track, and helps teams collaborate more effectively across every state of creative development." Post this

Ziflow's enhanced integration is now available for all monday.com Enterprise users. Companies planning to purchase monday.com for their organization can now easily onboard with Ziflow as part of their monday.com package by setting an enterprise plan and adding Enterprise Creative Operations powered by Ziflow as an Add On.

"Today's in-house creative and marketing teams need a proofing and work management solution that can keep pace with the scale and complexity of modern content production," said Anthony Welgemoed, CEO of Ziflow. "Ziflow's official add-on with monday.com ensures that any creative team—whether at a fast-moving agency or a global enterprise—can utilize a fully integrated, secure, and scalable way to manage creative approvals within monday.com, their existing work management platform that they love."

"Marketing and creative teams thrive when their tools work together seamlessly," said Olga Lykova, Head of Partnerships in North America at monday.com. "By partnering with Ziflow, we're giving monday.com users an enterprise-grade proofing solution that eliminates friction in the review process, keeps projects on track, and helps teams collaborate more effectively across every state of creative development."

About Ziflow

Ziflow is the enterprise-grade collaborative proofing platform that synchronizes the people, processes, and pace required to create great content at scale. Trusted by global brands and agencies like Showtime, McCann Worldgroup, AWS, Weber, Specialized and Dupont, Ziflow helps teams focus on what matters most: smoother workflows, less friction, and faster approvals. Let your content flow, with Ziflow.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low-code/no-code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. Fully customizable to suit any business vertical, the platform is currently used by approximately 245,000 customers across more than 200 industries and in over 200 countries and territories.

Media Contact

Ryan Dunagan, Ziflow, 1 (855) 494-3569, [email protected], www.ziflow.com

Ilan Manassen, monday.com, [email protected], www.monday.com

SOURCE Ziflow