ZiiDMS has unveiled its enhanced next-generation Dealer Management System, delivering advanced business intelligence, enterprise management capabilities, and real-time visibility designed specifically for Powersports and Marine dealerships. The fully integrated platform connects Sales, F&I, Parts, Service, Inventory, and Accounting into a single system, enabling dealers to make faster, data-driven decisions while improving operational efficiency and profitability. Built for both single and multi-rooftop dealership groups, the latest evolution of ZiiDMS provides centralized control, dealership-wide connectivity, and enterprise-level insights that help dealers standardize operations and drive growth.

ZiiDMS Unveils Enhanced Next-Generation Dealer Management System for Powersports and Marine Dealerships

Advanced business intelligence, operational efficiency, and dealership-wide visibility empower dealers to make smarter decisions and drive growth.

NORFOLK, Va., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZiiDMS, a Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC company, is excited to announce the release of its enhanced next-generation Dealer Management System (DMS) for the Powersports and Marine industries. Building upon an already industry-leading portfolio of dealership software solutions, the latest evolution of ZiiDMS delivers powerful new technology, expanded business intelligence capabilities, and improved operational tools designed to help single and multi-rooftop dealerships increase profitability and streamline operations.

As dealership operations become increasingly complex, dealers require real-time visibility and control across every aspect of their business. The updated ZiiDMS platform delivers a comprehensive, fully integrated solution that connects sales, F&I, parts, service, inventory, and accounting within a single system, providing dealership teams with instant access to critical business information and the confidence to make faster, data-driven decisions.

Built to support the evolving needs of large and multi-rooftop dealership groups, the latest version of ZiiDMS introduces powerful Enterprise Management capabilities that seamlessly connect operations across multiple locations while preserving dealership-level autonomy. Dealer groups can standardize customers, suppliers, pricing strategies, seasonal ordering, service processes, F&I products, accounting structures, tax settings, and operational workflows from a centralized platform. With enterprise-wide visibility into inventory, major units, financial performance, and customer activity, dealerships can reduce duplicate setup, improve consistency, streamline decision-making, and drive greater operational efficiency across every rooftop.

"Our goal has always been to provide dealers with the technology they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving marketplace," said [Jeff Littlejohn, President and CEO at Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC. "This latest release of ZiiDMS further strengthens our commitment to innovation by delivering enhanced business intelligence, improved reporting, and operational efficiencies that help dealers focus on what matters most—serving customers and growing their business."

Key Enhancements Include:

Advanced Business Intelligence & Enterprise Visibility – Real-time dashboards, customizable reporting, and consolidated multi-rooftop analytics provide dealership groups with actionable insights across every department and location.





Enterprise Management & Standardization – Centralized management of customers, suppliers, pricing strategies, seasonal ordering, F&I products, accounting structures, tax settings, and operational workflows helps reduce duplicate setup while improving consistency across the organization.





Enhanced Inventory & Major Unit Management – Enterprise-wide visibility into parts and major unit inventory enables faster sourcing decisions, optimized stocking levels, improved inventory turns, and greater control across multiple rooftops while maintaining dealership-level ownership and management.





Integrated Accounting & Financial Control – Shared accounting structures, dynamic financial reporting, and centralized management of Chart of Accounts, payment methods, terms, departments, and tax configurations provide deeper financial insight while preserving dealership-level control.





Streamlined Operations & User Experience – Standardized workflows for parts, service, purchasing, receiving, and sales improve efficiency, reduce manual processes, accelerate employee onboarding, and help teams work more effectively throughout the dealership.





Open Integration Platform – Expanded connectivity with industry partners, dealership websites, eCommerce platforms, CRM solutions, and third-party applications creates a more connected dealership ecosystem.

Designed specifically for Powersports and Marine dealerships, ZiiDMS continues to deliver the tools dealers need to move more units, increase PG&A sales, improve service department performance, and gain greater visibility into their business.

The enhanced platform reflects Recreational Dealer Solutions' ongoing investment in developing modern dealership technology that eliminates inefficiencies, improves communication across departments, and transforms dealership data into actionable insights.

About ZiiDMS

ZiiDMS is a next-generation Dealer Management System developed by Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC for the Powersports and Marine industries. Designed to provide real-time business intelligence, retail management, accounting, inventory control, and operational visibility, ZiiDMS helps dealerships streamline processes, improve profitability, and make data-driven decisions across every department and location.

Media Contact

Michael Godina, ZiiDMS, 1 800-721-7748, [email protected], https://www.ziidms.com

SOURCE ZiiDMS