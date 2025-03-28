Zil Money Appoints Mohanraj Makkuni as Chief Marketing Officer

"Makkuni brings a wealth of experience and a genuine passion for building strong partnerships, which perfectly aligns with our vision." said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money Post this

A seasoned entrepreneur, Makkuni also serves as the CEO of Sundance Promotions LLC and Bimini Global LLC. His experience as a Worldwide Blue Diamond Distributor at Nuskin Enterprises and an Ambassador for the Nourish the Children Initiative highlights his passion for social impact, a value that aligns perfectly with Zil Money's mission of empowering communities through accessible financial services.

"I'm looking forward to diving into Zil Money's growth and contributing to where it's headed," said Mohanraj Makkuni, chief marketing officer of Zil Money. "What really resonates with me about Zil Money is its vision to transform how businesses approach banking and payments. I've always been passionate about building strong partnerships and supporting growth, and I'm excited to bring my experience to help position Zil Money as a trusted partner for enterprises globally."

"We're thrilled to have Mohanraj Makkuni join us as our new Chief Marketing Officer," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money. "Makkuni brings a wealth of experience and a genuine passion for building strong partnerships, which perfectly aligns with our vision. I'm really looking forward to the impact he'll make in helping us connect with enterprises worldwide and drive the next phase of growth for Zil Money."

Makkuni's appointment is set to have a significant impact on Zil Money's strategic direction. Under his leadership, Zil Money will focus on expanding its presence in the enterprise market, strengthening its partnerships, and driving growth through innovative marketing campaigns and solutions. As Zil Money continues to develop and scale its technology platform, Makkuni's marketing expertise will be pivotal in raising the company's profile and positioning it for long-term success.

About Zil Money

Zil Money is a leading financial technology company offering a suite of services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses streamline their financial operations. From check printing and ACH transfers to credit card transactions and payroll solutions, Zil Money provides businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital economy. The company is committed to delivering secure and innovative financial services to businesses of all sizes, empowering them to grow and thrive.

Media Contact

Tahir Haneef, Zil Money Corporation, 1 408-222-8012, [email protected], https://zilmoney.com/

SOURCE Zil Money Corporation