Zil Money Joins Visa Fast Track Program; Promises New and Exciting Payment Capabilities

Zil Money to offer products in sync with the Visa Fast Track Program's objective of driving the next generation of money movement.

TYLER, Texas, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, has officially become a Visa Fast Track Member. Visa Fast Track program is designed to facilitate and accelerate the integration of innovative financial services with Visa's digital payment ecosystem.

By joining the Visa Fast Track program, Zil Money gains direct access to Visa's vast global network, expert resources, and innovative technologies. This strategic partnership positions Zil Money to rapidly scale its operations and streamline the card issuance process, improving service delivery to its customers worldwide.

Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money, said, "Through this partnership, Zil Money plans to improve payment services, providing users with greater flexibility, faster service, and more convenience.

Zil Money's acceptance in the Visa Fast Track program recognizes its commitment to developing easy payment methods that meet and exceed consumers' demands now and in the future.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney.com, Zil US, and OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, offers a business finance management SaaS platform. The SaaS platforms link over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, enabling users to manage multiple accounts seamlessly. It integrates with top payroll and accounting software to simplify financial management and enhance payment processes, improving user experience for businesses. The platform supports various payment options like RTP, payment links, international transactions, wallet-to-wallet transfers, and QR code payments, providing flexibility in transaction handling. It allows small and medium businesses to fund their payroll by credit card, thus easing cash flow worries, with credit card rewards and business expense write-offs as additional benefits.

Zil Money has over 950,000 users and has handled over $75 billion in transactions. The company continuously innovates and improves its user-friendly platform for global financial needs. Additionally, it offers a mobile app that can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.

