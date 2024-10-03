Zil Money Unveils Multi-Level Commission Referral Program for Bloggers and Marketers

"Zil Money's new multi-level commission referral program empowers bloggers and marketers to earn substantial rewards through direct and tiered commissions." Post this

This structure provides an ongoing income stream as the referral network grows. In addition to subscription-based commissions, participants also earn 2% of the credit card processing fees (5.9 basis points) from transactions made by their referrals.

Zil Money simplifies the referral process by offering personalized referral links, customizable coupon codes, and flexible fee options, all designed to attract more users. The platform adjusts first-payment commissions based on any credits provided to the referred user to ensure fairness.

As part of Zil Money Corporation, which also operates OnlineCheckWriter.com, Zil US, and ZilMoney.com, this all-in-one platform streamlines business finances. It offers features such as payroll management, check creation, account reconciliation, and integration with over 22,000 banks. Users can manage multiple accounts and make payments through ACH, wire transfers, payment links, and credit/debit card processing.

With over one million users and over $82 billion in transactions processed, Zil Money continually expands its global reach through innovation and service upgrades. The platform is also available on mobile via Google Play and the iOS App Store.

Media Contact

Tahir Haneef, Zil Money Corp., 1 408-222-8012, [email protected], https://zilmoney.com/

SOURCE Zil Money Corp.