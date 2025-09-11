Zimmerman's BERNINA Sewing Celebrates Grand Reopening at New Location in New Enterprise, PA

Zimmerman's BERNINA Sewing celebrates its grand reopening with two days of giveaways, machine demos, and special guests at its new location in New Enterprise, PA.

NEW ENTERPRISE, Pa., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zimmerman's BERNINA Sewing, a trusted name in the sewing and quilting community, is proud to announce the grand reopening of its store at a brand-new location: 1878 Ridge Road, New Enterprise, PA 16664. The two-day event will take place Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

This grand reopening marks an exciting new chapter for the business and will feature special appearances by BERNINA leadership and educators, product demonstrations, exclusive giveaways, and a first look at the updated showroom.

Featured Machines and Giveaways

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest in BERNINA technology, including:

BERNINA 735 PRO – A high-performance sewing machine featuring pinpoint laser precision, automatic needle threader, 7" color touchscreen, and walking foot #50.

BERNINA 325 – Compact yet powerful, this brand-new model offers enhanced ease of use, stitch control, and perfect tension adjustment.

BERNINA Q 16 with Hoop Frame – Designed for precision quilting in small spaces, this machine includes a star-rail hoop frame system and side leaders for handling smaller quilts.

Giveaways will include high-value items for both seasoned sewists and beginners. Prizes include:

Grand Prize: BERNINA 735 PRO ( $7,699 MSRP) or BERNINA Q 16 with Hoop Frame ( $9,899 MSRP)

First Prize: BERNINA 325 ( $1,599 MSRP)

Second Prize: Laurastar Lift in red or white ( $899 MSRP)

Third Prize: BERNINA Red Chair with hydraulic lift and ergonomic design ( $599 MSRP)

Industry Experts in Attendance

Attendees will have the chance to meet and learn from several leading professionals in the sewing industry, including:

Paul Ashworth – President, BERNINA of America

Vince Nutt – Q Series Development Manager

Pam Mashie – Overlocker Business Manager

Tano Giacchino – Regional Sales Manager

Sherry Mozley and Annette Johnson – BERNINA Experts

Naomi Hird – Laurastar

Beth Klar – Benartex Fabrics

Free coffee, drinks, and doughnuts will be available to all attendees during the event.

Zimmerman's BERNINA Sewing invites the local community and regional sewing enthusiasts to join in celebrating the new location, discover new machines and accessories, and connect with experts and fellow makers. For more information, contact (814) 766-9942.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America