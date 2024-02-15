Zing Coach acquires interactive workout pioneer Zenia to increase personalization and responsivity within its AI-driven fitness app

The acquisition will enable Zing to enhance its AI-powered fitness assistant, which guides users through tailored workouts, providing real-time feedback and motivation based on their physical progress and emotional state.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zing Coach, the Palta-backed healthtech startup reducing growing rates of inactivity and obesity with its AI-powered fitness app, has today announced the acquisition of Zenia, a market leader in real-time workout performance tracking and voice-guided assistance. Zing acquired Zenia's advanced technology, talented team, and proprietary licenses, enabling it to upgrade features such as its realistic AI assistant that puts a health and fitness expert in the pocket of every user.

Research shows that 38% of the global population is overweight or obese, which significantly raises the risk of life-threatening health conditions. There is a drastic need to improve our health. However, income can often get in the way, with 73% of people stating money is a significant barrier to leading a healthy lifestyle. In particular, personal training and tailored fitness advice can be costly. Despite providing benefits such as improved workout efficiency, injury prevention, and motivation tailored to the individual, this is a luxury that many people cannot afford, especially during the current economic downturn.

Acquiring Zenia will enable Zing to take another step forward in its goal of utilizing technology to make personalized physical activity and wellness accessible to all, at a lower cost than a gym membership. The Zing Coach app — available on Android and iOS devices — creates a workout plan for each user based on a short fitness test, authentic body data, historic performance data, energy levels, and injury history, with workouts finetuned in real-time based on pulse and time of day. Zenia's groundbreaking AI and computer vision capabilities, along with its innovative motion-tracking technology, will enable Zing to further improve the personalization and interactivity of its workout sessions.

Crucially, the acquisition will enable Zing to improve its powerful AI Assistant, a proactive and responsive fitness coach. The tool will guide users through tailored workouts and adapt dynamically to their progress, providing real-time feedback and encouragement. Leveraging emotional AI, the AI Assistant will adapt its responses according to the user's emotional state to provide motivation that enhances engagement and achieved results.

"Generic workout plans fail to consider the individual. Body shape and size, our emotional state, our injury history, and more all have a drastic impact on whether a routine will deliver results. That's why personalization is so important. With the acquisition of Zenia, Zing has made significant progress towards its own fitness goal: creating a seamless, interactive experience that transcends the capabilities of traditional personal trainers and makes quality guidance accessible to all," — Alexey Kurov, former CEO of Zenia, now co-founder and CTO of Zing Coach.

Combined with its ongoing research at Zing Lab and continuous development of unique fitness tests based on motion capture and body scanning, the acquisition positions Zing at the forefront of AI-powered fitness solutions.

