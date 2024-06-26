Zinserv Healthcare releases document on powerful hospital cash flow turnaround techniques

Zinserv Healthcare today released a special report available for hospital revenue cycle directors outlining how they can create A/R SWAT teams, along with techniques to use, to turn receivables into cash.

MARLTON, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zinserv Healthcare today released a special report available for hospital revenue cycle directors outlining how they can create A/R SWAT teams, along with techniques to use, to turn receivables into cash. The white paper attempts to address how more and more hospitals find that they cannot accomplish everything on their own and are bringing in interim outside help to resolve bottleneck and backlogs.

"Sometimes hospital cash slows to a trickle because of its receivables going awry at times a lot awry!" The report shows how receivables become out of kilter, and what is the best and easiest approach in fixing your organization's receivable turnover rate.

"Before hospitals can attempt to improve processes, they first need to determine precisely what is wrong with the infrastructure of their revenue cycle, and then they can construct an action plan that will achieve the necessary real results changes while maintaining cash flow in the interim,"

"Hospitals that need an A/R turnaround may have a lack of internal controls (i.e., the ability of the patient financial business office to control itself), low morale, anxiety on the part of the staff, and a staff that lacks the skill sets necessary to perform effectively. Often contributing factors are that IT systems are not working properly, revenue cycle departments do not collaborate, and management does not provide the necessary support or guidance."

http://www.zinserv.com/eguide-hospital-accounts-receivable-swat-team.html

